Jordan Spieth: Three-time major winner coming to East Lothian for Genesis Scottish Open this summer

Morikawa played in the event for the first time at the same East Lothian venue last summer before getting his hands on the Claret Jug the following week at Royal St George’s.

The world No 2 has decided to have the same preparation for his title defence in the 150th Open at St Andrews and will be joined on this occasion by compatriot Spieth.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Genesis Scottish Open and the Renaissance Club and I’m looking forward to making my debut as part of an exciting two weeks in Scotland this summer,” said the Texan.

Jordan Spieth in action during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Picture: Michael Owens/Getty Images.

“It’s a historic tournament that always has a strong field and position on the schedule. I’ve won in Australia in the past and this would be the perfect place to add another overseas victory to my resume.”

Morikawa was quick to admit that his Open victory in Kent last July had been ‘Made in Scotland’ after he used the week at The Renaissance Club to sharpen up his links game.

“I can’t wait to return to The Renaissance Club in July,” said the 25-year-old Californian. “Making my debut in the Scottish Open last year was huge – it was a great learning experience and it all paid off the following week.

“I hope to have two great weeks in front of the Scottish fans this July, and I would love to lift the Genesis Scottish Open trophy before going on to defend the Claret Jug.”

Australian Min Woo Lee, the defending champion, and Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre have also been confirmed for the event’s first staging on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour schedules.

“There’s nothing better than playing in front of Scottish fans, and it’s safe to say it would be a dream come true to win my home open,” said MacIntyre, who will be making his fourth appearance in the tournament, all at the East Lothian venue.

“It’s shaping up to be an exciting summer of golf in Scotland and the Genesis Scottish Open is right at the heart of it.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming some of the best players in the world to my home country, but my main focus is getting a Scottish name back on that trophy.”

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson also recently indicated that he was likely to be playing in this year’s event, which will see the field split between members of both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

The tournament benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland.

Genesis Scottish Open tickets are now on sale, with options including season tickets and individual day tickets for the Wednesday Pro-Am and four tournament days. Buy now at et.golf/GSO2022Tickets

The event is also included in the Scottish Summer Golf Pass. With Scotland set to host an unparalleled summer of golf over July and August 2022, this unique combined ticket gives golf lovers the chance to save up to £20 on individual ticket prices for the Genesis Scottish Open, Senior Open Presented by Rolex and AIG Women’s Open. To buy, visit et.golf/ScottishSummerGolfPass

