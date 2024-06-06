Junior golfer looks fore-ward to the future with donation from Dandara
Dandara made the donation in honour of Women’s Golf Day, which is an annual week-long celebration of women and girls in the golf industry.
A collaboration between golf management companies, retailers and organisations around the world, Women’s Golf Day works to engage, empower and support female golfers, making the sport fun and accessible to women and girls.
A resident of Broomieknowe, Megan has been golfing since she was seven years old, when her father started taking her with him to the driving range. Once she started taking lessons, she quickly progressed and joined her first golf club at the age of nine.
Megan entered her first competition at 13 and has been a rising star in junior golf ever since, competing in tournaments both nationally and internationally. Among her many wins, she was named the Midlothian Junior Champion in 2022 and the Junior Tour Scotland Champion in 2023.
Now 17 years old, Megan is looking forward to the next chapter in her golfing career, hoping to go to junior college in Florida to open doors to play in the US.
Megan commented: “A huge thank you to Dandara for their donation! This gift will be used to help with travel costs for my family and me for upcoming competitions, allowing me to enter more tournaments. I’m hoping to compete in girls’ tournaments in Italy or Spain this year, as well as some tournaments within the UK, and this will go a long way toward paying for travel and accommodations.
“Being a woman in golf is so rewarding. While there are challenges sometimes, it’s a tightly knit community, and we all really encourage each other. There are also a lot of industry organisations, like Women’s Golf Day, that do great work making sure we feel empowered. I’m so thankful for groups like Dandara that support what we do, and I’m excited to keep progressing!”
Tony Williamson, Director of Sales at Dandara East Scotland, added: “Megan is an incredibly talented young woman, and it’s an honour to help her continue to reach her goals – we know she’s destined for amazing things. Best of luck to her in her coming competitions, we’ll be cheering her on every step of the way!”