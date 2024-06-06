Junior golfer looks fore-ward to the future with donation from Dandara

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talented young golfer Megan Fallon will be able to continue pursuing her passion for the sport, thanks to a donation from Dandara. To support Megan in her upcoming competitions, the independent housebuilder gifted her £500 and a branded cap.

Dandara made the donation in honour of Women’s Golf Day, which is an annual week-long celebration of women and girls in the golf industry.

A collaboration between golf management companies, retailers and organisations around the world, Women’s Golf Day works to engage, empower and support female golfers, making the sport fun and accessible to women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident of Broomieknowe, Megan has been golfing since she was seven years old, when her father started taking her with him to the driving range. Once she started taking lessons, she quickly progressed and joined her first golf club at the age of nine.

Junior Golfer Megan Fallon.

Megan entered her first competition at 13 and has been a rising star in junior golf ever since, competing in tournaments both nationally and internationally. Among her many wins, she was named the Midlothian Junior Champion in 2022 and the Junior Tour Scotland Champion in 2023.

Now 17 years old, Megan is looking forward to the next chapter in her golfing career, hoping to go to junior college in Florida to open doors to play in the US.

Megan commented: “A huge thank you to Dandara for their donation! This gift will be used to help with travel costs for my family and me for upcoming competitions, allowing me to enter more tournaments. I’m hoping to compete in girls’ tournaments in Italy or Spain this year, as well as some tournaments within the UK, and this will go a long way toward paying for travel and accommodations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being a woman in golf is so rewarding. While there are challenges sometimes, it’s a tightly knit community, and we all really encourage each other. There are also a lot of industry organisations, like Women’s Golf Day, that do great work making sure we feel empowered. I’m so thankful for groups like Dandara that support what we do, and I’m excited to keep progressing!”