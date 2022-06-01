Junior joy for Andrew Hendry and Freya Russell

Hendry, a Stephen Gallacher Foundation Winter Development player, reeled off eight birdies in a closing 68 at the Perthshire venue, having opened with scores of 73-75.

His total was matched by Nairn’s Alex McGillivray, but Hendry came out on top at the first extra hole in a sudden-death play-off.

The girls’ title was landed by Freya Russell, who plays her golf at Royal Troon but is a Stephen Gallacher Foundation ambassador.

Freya Russell shows off the trophy after winning the Barrie Douglas Foundation Scottish Junior Masters at Strathmore.

Russell carded rounds of 75-74-76 to win by a shot from Forfar’s Robyn Fowlie.

It was Russell’s second big success this year, having already landed a runaway win in the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Masters at Dundonald Links.