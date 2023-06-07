Jake Johnston was presented with the Junior Jug by Paul Lawrie after his impressive win at Newmachar. Picture: Paul Lawrie Foundation

The 17-year-old won the Paul Lawrie Foundation Junior Jug event at Newmachar and was understandably chuffed with himself.

He spreadeagled the field with a superb opening eight-under-par 64, just missing out on a course record on the Dave Thomas-designed Swailend Course at the Aberdeenshire venue.

That earned Johnston, who plays off +1.3 a Royal Burgess, a five-shot lead and two solid efforts of 73 and 71 – one was also on the Swailend Course and the other on the Hawkshill Course – to follow secured a three-shot victory.

Summer Elliott receives the Junior Quaich from tournament host Paul Lawrie after winning the girls' event at Newmachar. Picture: Paul Lawrie Foundation

Helped by a closing 68, Bothwell Castle’s Brodie Cunningham finished second, with Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) and Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm) both ending up two shots further back.

“Obviously very delighted to win this event,” said Johnston, who was presented with the trophy by 1999 Open champion and two-time Ryder Cup player Lawrie. “I had a really good first round, which definitely helped as I felt comfortable for the rest of the tournament, and I was pretty steady from then onwards.

“It’s definitely the biggest win of my career. My golf has been pretty decent, so I knew I had a chance of winning if I played decently over the three rounds.”

Johnston is a proud product of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, which was launched by the DP World Tour player in his native Lothians in 2012 to give youngsters the opportunity to learn and enjoy golf in a fun environment.

“I probably wouldn’t have started playing golf if it hadn’t been for the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, having started off in the flag events then progressing to the stroke-play tournaments,” he said.

“It’s also great to have been part of the elite squads for coaching over the winter and I wouldn’t be the player I am now without the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.”

Another factor in his development is a strong group of young players currently flying the flag for Royal Burgess, both on the domestic front and also on the US college circuit.

“There’s a great bunch of young players at Royal Burgess,” said Johnston, who was among a posse of players to add a welcome youthful element to the recent 123rd Dispatch Trophy, representing Kilgour Wealth Management in his case.

“Playing with the likes of Cammy Adam, Archie Finnie and Ciaran Paterson both in teams and practice games has definitely been helpful.”

As the height of the season approaches, events are starting to come thick and fast. “I’m now looking forward to the rest of the season,” he said. “I’ve got the Barrie Douglas Foundation Trophy, which starts at Strathmore on Friday, then I’ve got a 72-holer – the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy – at The Roxburghe the week after that. It’s great that we have so many events to play in, especially throughout the summer and hopefully I can have a good year.”

His dad Stuart, who helps Scott Knowles run the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, is a former Lothians player – but the bragging rights belong elsewhere in the Johnston household these days. “Every game we play I beat him,” said Johnston jnr, laughing. “There’s no chance of him beating me any more!”

