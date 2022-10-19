Kate McIntosh is East star after Turnhouse triumph
Broomieknowe’s Kate McIntosh took pride of place as hosts Midlothian dominated the East of Scotland Women’s Championship at Turnhouse.
Adding to a memorable year for the Bonnyrigg club, McIntosh landed the main prize as 85 players from Midlothian, East Lothian, Fife and Stirling & Clackmannan enjoyed tackling the Capital course.
On a blowy day, McIntosh carded a 76, which was matched by Mortonhall’s Karen Ferguson-Snedden, with McIntosh coming out on top in a card play-off by virtue of a better inward half.
Baberton’s Karen Marshall finished a stroke behind in third, with her effort, coupled with those from McIntosh and Ferguson-Snedden, giving Midlothian a convincing win in the team event alongside non-counter Rachael Livingstone (Baberton).
Host club member Liz Calder claimed the handicap honours with a 71 off 14, winning by three shots from Harburn’s Jennifer Bryans.
“The greens were immaculate, very fast and a delight to putt on, although they did catch a few people out!” noted Midlothian captain and Turnhouse member Isla McCrone.