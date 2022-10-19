News you can trust since 1873
Kate McIntosh is East star after Turnhouse triumph

Broomieknowe’s Kate McIntosh took pride of place as hosts Midlothian dominated the East of Scotland Women’s Championship at Turnhouse.

By Martin Dempster
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 10:17am
Broomieknowe's Kate McIntosh shows off the trophy after winning the East Women's Championship at Turnhouse. Picture: MCLGA
Adding to a memorable year for the Bonnyrigg club, McIntosh landed the main prize as 85 players from Midlothian, East Lothian, Fife and Stirling & Clackmannan enjoyed tackling the Capital course.

On a blowy day, McIntosh carded a 76, which was matched by Mortonhall’s Karen Ferguson-Snedden, with McIntosh coming out on top in a card play-off by virtue of a better inward half.

Baberton’s Karen Marshall finished a stroke behind in third, with her effort, coupled with those from McIntosh and Ferguson-Snedden, giving Midlothian a convincing win in the team event alongside non-counter Rachael Livingstone (Baberton).

Host club member Liz Calder claimed the handicap honours with a 71 off 14, winning by three shots from Harburn’s Jennifer Bryans.

“The greens were immaculate, very fast and a delight to putt on, although they did catch a few people out!” noted Midlothian captain and Turnhouse member Isla McCrone.

