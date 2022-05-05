Kate McIntosh lands third Midlothian title

Broomieknowe's Kate McIntosh celebrates winning the Midlothian Women's Championship for a third time. Picture: Alan McIntosh

Ferguson-Sneddon had booked her place in the title decider by beating defending champion Freya Constable from Prestonfield by 2&1 in their last-four clash.

But, after sweeping aside Turnhouse player Anne Hanson 8&7 in the other semi-final, McIntosh wasn’t going to be denied and claimed the crown with a well-deserved 3&2 triumph.

Meanwhile, the East Lothian equivalent went down to the last putt on the final hole, with Kirsten Ireland pipping former champion Jill McNicoll in a thrilling title decider at Luffness.

Kirsten Ireland is the new East Lothian Women's champion after landing the title at Luffness

Ireland had defeated Dawn Young, Clara’s mum, 3&1 in the semi-finals, where McNicoll progressed 5&4 against Carys Irvine.