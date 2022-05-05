Kate McIntosh lands third Midlothian title

Broomieknowe’s Kate McIntosh is the Midlothian Women’s champion for a third time after regaining the title at Mortonhall, where she beat home player Karen Ferguson-Sneddon in the final.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 6:00 am
Broomieknowe's Kate McIntosh celebrates winning the Midlothian Women's Championship for a third time. Picture: Alan McIntosh

Ferguson-Sneddon had booked her place in the title decider by beating defending champion Freya Constable from Prestonfield by 2&1 in their last-four clash.

But, after sweeping aside Turnhouse player Anne Hanson 8&7 in the other semi-final, McIntosh wasn’t going to be denied and claimed the crown with a well-deserved 3&2 triumph.

Meanwhile, the East Lothian equivalent went down to the last putt on the final hole, with Kirsten Ireland pipping former champion Jill McNicoll in a thrilling title decider at Luffness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Kirsten Ireland is the new East Lothian Women's champion after landing the title at Luffness

Ireland had defeated Dawn Young, Clara’s mum, 3&1 in the semi-finals, where McNicoll progressed 5&4 against Carys Irvine.

TEXT in herere TEXT in herereTEXT in herereTEXT in herereTEXT in herereTEXT in herereTEXT in herereTEXT in herereTEXT in herereTEXT in herereTEXT in herere

Midlothian