Kenny Glen lands historic Lothians title triumph
Kenny Glen created history as he became the first Craigielaw player to win the Lothians Champions of Champions.
He achieved the feat at Longniddry after beating Glencorse’s Stephen Lamb in the title decider.
Lamb, who was bidding to become the first Glencorse player to claim the title since Lothians legend George Macgregor in 1964, took an early lead with a birdie at the third before Glen won the fourth, sixth and seventh to take a two-hole lead.
A further win at the ninth stretched that advantage and, despite a bit of a fight back from his opponent, Glen went on to close out 5&4 victory.
The win added to the enormous success by Craigielaw members in recent years but was a first triumph in this event.
In the semi-finals, Glen beat Malcolm Campbell (Swanston) 4&3 while Lamb won by the same margin against Jamie Duguid (Dunbar).
In the Handicap Match-Play final, Stewart Leslie (Observers) beat Murray Sykes (Buckstone) 2&1 to land that prize.