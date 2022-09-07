News you can trust since 1873
Kenny Glen lands historic Lothians title triumph

Kenny Glen created history as he became the first Craigielaw player to win the Lothians Champions of Champions.

By Martin Dempster
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 6:21 pm
Kenny Glen (Craigielaw) and Stephen Lamb (Glencorse) met in final of Lothians Champions at Longniddry. Picture: Lothians GA
He achieved the feat at Longniddry after beating Glencorse’s Stephen Lamb in the title decider.

Lamb, who was bidding to become the first Glencorse player to claim the title since Lothians legend George Macgregor in 1964, took an early lead with a birdie at the third before Glen won the fourth, sixth and seventh to take a two-hole lead.

A further win at the ninth stretched that advantage and, despite a bit of a fight back from his opponent, Glen went on to close out 5&4 victory.

The win added to the enormous success by Craigielaw members in recent years but was a first triumph in this event.

In the semi-finals, Glen beat Malcolm Campbell (Swanston) 4&3 while Lamb won by the same margin against Jamie Duguid (Dunbar).

In the Handicap Match-Play final, Stewart Leslie (Observers) beat Murray Sykes (Buckstone) 2&1 to land that prize.

