Kieran Cantley warms up for new season on Portugal Pro Tour

Cantley, who cut his golfing teeth at Liberton, played on the Portugal Pro Tour to shake off any winter rust and was pleased with his game.

He won early in the circuit’s winter campaign in the Pinheiros Altos Open before tying for second spot in the season-ending Optilink Tour Championship at Dom Pedro’s Victoria Course.

Cantley carded rounds of 73-70-66 for a seven-under total in the latter, which was won by and joint-second, six shots behind European Tour winner Ricardo Santos.

“Been an enjoyable few weeks in Portugal,” said Cantley. “Little break now before competing on the Tartan Pro Tour.”

The 2022 circuit starts at Blairgowrie this month, when other £20,000 tournaments are also being held at Montrose and Royal Dornoch.