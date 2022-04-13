Kieran Cantley warms up for new season on Portugal Pro Tour
Kieran Cantley, who topped last year’s Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit, literally warmed up for the 2022 campaign on Paul Lawrie’s circuit out in Portugal.
Cantley, who cut his golfing teeth at Liberton, played on the Portugal Pro Tour to shake off any winter rust and was pleased with his game.
He won early in the circuit’s winter campaign in the Pinheiros Altos Open before tying for second spot in the season-ending Optilink Tour Championship at Dom Pedro’s Victoria Course.
Cantley carded rounds of 73-70-66 for a seven-under total in the latter, which was won by and joint-second, six shots behind European Tour winner Ricardo Santos.
“Been an enjoyable few weeks in Portugal,” said Cantley. “Little break now before competing on the Tartan Pro Tour.”
The 2022 circuit starts at Blairgowrie this month, when other £20,000 tournaments are also being held at Montrose and Royal Dornoch.
Barassie, Dundonald, Pollok, Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, St Andrews New and Jubilee, Ladybank, Leven, Renaissance Club, Panmure and Carnoustie are also on this year’s schedule.