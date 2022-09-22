Kingsknowe recreating 'community' at heart of Capital club

Kingsknowe has bolstered its junior membership as part of a bid to recreate a community at the heart of the Capital club. Picture: Kingsknowe GC

The Capital club has been heavily involved this year in charity work and junior development, as well as improving its membership offering, as well as the course and clubhouse.

“We really are putting the family and community back at the heart of the club, which is proving hugely popular with members and residents in the south west of Edinburgh,” said vice captain Maurice McCann.

On the charity front, the course was closed for a day earlier in the year for the MacMillan Longest Day event that saw 68 members undertake a sponsored event, which raised £23,000.

In addition, the club also held a fund-raiser for Epilepsy Scotland in support of former club champion Gary Malone, whose son suffers from Epilepsy. It raised over £5,000 for the charity.

Meanwhile, a junior development fund was established at the start of the year in an attempt develop junior golf in the surrounding area.

As part of that, members’ kids /grandkids can become juniors for an annual fee of £50, which they get back in coaching.

“Our junior section has risen from 19 to 65 so far and continues to grow as a result of this initiative,” said McCann.

“It has created a great vibe around the club with everyone getting involved to support the kids who are flourishing with the support.”

The club has obtained sponsorship from various local businesses and that has paved the way for coaching to be provided in local schools.

“So far we have partnered with Longstone, Juniper Green and Clovenstone Primary Schools to give these kids the chance to get into golf,” added McCann.

“The kids have really enjoyed the sessions and our intention is to continue this support over the coming years. Our members have been fundraising for the fund and their support has been an integral part of its success.”

An interior design-led refurbishment of the clubhouse is about to be embarked upon while the club has already invested heavily out on the course.

“In our recent course survey, over 75 per cent of our membership rated the course as very good when asked to rate the condition of the course,” reported McCann..”

“On top of the junior membership benefit, we have an attractive membership offer available at the moment and members’ partners also get a free social membership for the club.

“The idea is to create a real family environment where everyone benefits from being a member of the Kingsknowe community.

“So far the approach is proving to work, with over 200 people coming along to support our finals day and partake in what became a real celebration of golf at Kingsknowe.”

The Capital club produced Scott Knowles, who was the Scottish Golfer of the Year in 1990, now runs the Stephen Gallacher Foundation and is a selector for the R&A.