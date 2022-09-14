Lothians finish second as North East do the double

North East's winning quartet show off the trophy after their triumph in the Scottish Boys Area Team Championship at Gleddoch. Picture: Scottish Golf

Represented by brothers Cameron and Samuel Mukherjee along with Ryan Gallagher and Callum Keneally, Lothians posted a 150 total in the morning to sit second behind North.

Led by a four-under 68 from Cameron Mukherjee, they then added a 213 total - the best three scores counted - but it wasn’t to be on this occasion.

With Koby Buchan, Callum Bruce, Scott Spark and Fraser Laird in the team, North East finished four shots ahead on 364.

Buchan (70), Spark (71) and Bruce (72) delivered the scores that ultimately proved decisive.

The win at a wet Gleddoch came a fortnight after North East had also landed the men’s title at Powfoot.