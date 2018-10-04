Lothians golf round-up: Bryce is right at Dalmahoy

Have your say

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce made a winning start to the new Edinburgh & East Alliance season at Dalmahoy.

Playing over the West Course at the Kirknewton venue, the 20-year-old carded a 64, which was illuminated by an eagle-2 at the seventh, to finish five shots clear of Gullane’s Marc Owenson.

Newbattle’s Craig Surgeon sewed up the Michael Allen Memorial Trophy with the best handicap score – also a 64 – as he finished three ahead of both Alex Logie (Dunbar) and Brian Thomson (Broomieknowe).

The next event is at Glencorse on Wednesday.

• Alec Cockburn takes Handicap Stroke Play title

Dalmahoy’s Alec Cockburn earned a place in the record books as the first winner of the Lothians Handicap Stroke Play Championship at Kingsknowe.

The eight-handicapper claimed a trophy donated by the McManus family with a net 65, winning by a shot from host club member Graeme McCabe, Jim Stewart (Harburn) and Niall Caldwell (Kings Acre).

“A field of 77 players entered and the feedback is encouraging for the future,” said Lothians president Paul Gibson.

• Lee’s boy lines up in Dunbar

Sam Westwood, the son of Ryder Cup vice captain Lee, is in the field for this week’s Stephen Gallacher Foundation ‘Race to Dunbar’ event.

He’s joined in the line-up for the season-ending tournament in East Lothian by 17 other boys and two girls.

Craigmillar Park have three representatives among the hopefuls in Ellie Ferguson, Connor O’Toole and Sam Brooks, the son of former Scottish Amateur champion and Braid Hills teaching pro Colin.

• Jennifer Bryans comes close in Veteran final

Harburn’s Jennifer Bryans made it to the final of the Scottish Veteran Ladies Golf Association Championship for the third year in a row.

In her first crack at the title in 2016, Bryans beat Sheena Wood (Aberdeenshire) before losing to the same player 12 months later.

Flying the Midlothian flag, Bryans had to settle for runner-up again on this occasion after losing to former Scottish Women’s champ Elaine Moffat, who was representing Midlands.