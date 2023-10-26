Team captain Joe McManus is flanked, from left, by Wilson Morton, David Campbell, Steven Armstrong, , Ricky Moffat, Ollie McCrone and Duncan Low. Picture: Lothians Golf Association

A team captained by Joe McManus emulated earlier victories for the men under Ross Mallon at Paisley and boys with John Hall at the helm at Forrester Park.

On a breezy day in Angus, Duncan Low (Gullane) and Ricky Moffat (Turnhouse) laid the foundations for Lothians as they shot 73 and 71 respectively.

Those splendid efforts were followed by David Campbell (Ratho Park) and Ollie McCrone (Turnhouse) adding 79 and 77 respectively before Wilson Morton (Dunbar) hung in for his 83 in the testing conditions.

With the best five scores counting, that meant it required a 77 at worst from the last of the six Lothians players and it was job done as Steven Armstrong (Turnhouse) delivered that exact score. Finishing with a total of 377, Lothians won by a shot from Fife, with Stirlingshire a further shot back in third place.

“Playing the last a few over par, Joe McManus thought that if I birdied the last we might nick it by a shot,” said Armstrong, a former Lothians champion. “After a couple of big hits just short of the 18th, I managed to get down in two from 30-35 yards for a birdie.

“Joe’s prediction came true not long after as we were announced winners by that fateful shot. Personally, it was nice to get a seniors’ title after my four men’s Area Championships.”