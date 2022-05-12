Lothians off to winning start in Area Team event

The players representing Lothians at Bathgate in the opening Scottish Area Team Championship match against North

North were the visitors at Bathgate, where the three morning foursome matches all went the distance as the session ended 1.5-1.5.

The afternoon singles were also keenly-contested, with two of the games going to the 18th and another being decided on the 17th.

In the end, Lothians won the session 4.5-1.5 to record a 6-3 success.

Next up for the title holders is a trip to Dunfermline (Pitfirrane) Golf Club in June to take on Fife, who lost 5.5-3.5 to Borders in their opening match at Peebles.

Lothains face Borders away at Torwoodlee in the final group matches in July and, with one team from each section progressing to the finals weekend at Powfoot in September, two more strong performances will be required.