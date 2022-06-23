Lothians stage gutsy fightback against Fife

Lothians started the Scottish Area Team Championship with a win over North at Bathgate.

It follows a gutsy fightback in their second group match against old rivals Fife at Dunfermline (Pitfirrane) Golf Club.

Fife, with both former European Tour player George Murray and 2017 Walker Cup man Jimmy Mullen in their ranks, won the morning foursomes 2-1.

But, despite looking to have their backs against the wall after all the matches had gone through the turn, Lothians staged a brilliant fightback on the back nine in the singles.

Allyn Dick came from three down to win one up, with Benn McLeod finishing birdie-birdie to win by the same margin.

Scott McCandless then added a two-hole victory before Craig Davidson went down 4&2 to James White while Jamie Duguid lost 4&3.

That meant it was all down to the last match and with Thomas Simmonds halving that, Lothians won the session 3.5-2.5 to secure a draw.