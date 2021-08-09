Louise Duncan and Hannah Darling named in GB&I team for Curtis Cup

Louise Duncan after winning the R&A Womens Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock (Barassie) earlier this year. Picture: Charles McQuillan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

They will join four English players and two Irish players in taking on the US in the event’s 41st edition on 26-28 August.

West Kilbride member Duncan and Broomieknowe player Darling have earned their spots after both secured significant successes this season.

Duncan won the R&A Women’s Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock (Barassie), becoming the first Scot to land that title since Alison Rose in 1997.

Hannah Darling after winning the St Rule Trophy in St Andrews in June. Picture: St Andrews Links Trust.

Darling, meanwhile, stormed to an impressive three-shot success in the St Rule Trophy in St Andrews.

At 18, she is the youngest player in a team that also includes English quartet Annabell Fuller, Charlotte Heath, Caley McGinty and Emily Toy, as well as Ireish duo Lauren Walsh and Annabel Wilson.

The GB&I team will be looking to emulate the winning form of the 2012 and 2016 teams, who were victorious on home soil, as they bid to win back the trophy.

Elaine Ratcliffe, the GB&I captain, said: Competing in the Curtis Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players.

“Home matches have been very successful for GB&I in recent times and this year we have selected a highly skilled and talented team which is focussed on winning back the trophy on home soil.

“I know that they will enjoy the opportunity to compete together and create memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.”

A third Scot, Hazel MacGarvie, has been named as a travelling reserve along with Ireland’s Julie McCarthy.

