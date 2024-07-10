Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swede was barely noticed when he walked on to The Renaissance Club range last year

Ludvig Aberg barely raised an eyebrow when he walked on to the driving range at The Renaissance Club a year ago - but he’s back at the East Lothian venue this week as one of golf’s superstars.

Even seasoned golf writers - this one included - couldn’t identify the Swede in the build up to last year’s Genesis Scottish Open but, boy, do we know all about him now.

He’s made everyone in the golf world sit up and take notice in the past 12 months after winning on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, helping Europe regain the Ryder Cup and finishing second on his major debut in The Masters.

Swede Ludvig Aberg speaks in a press conference ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images.

“It definitely feels a little bit different,” he admitted, smiling, as he spoke ahead of being back as the world No 4 for this week’s $9 million Rolex Series event. “It's been a great 12 months. Yeah, like you said, if someone told me this would happen in 12 months, I'm not sure I would believe it.

“But, on the other hand, I feel like I've always had great people around me, people that I trust, the people that helped me a lot. So I try to keep it that way.”

Aberg, who will head to Troon next week to try and emulate compatriot Henrik Stenson by winning The Open at the Ayrshire venue, was asked by this correspondent what he’d learned about himself in the past year and what he felt there is still to learn.

“That's a good question,” he replied. “I think there's always things you learn about yourself, whether you're playing well or not. I do understand I love being in those situations and I love playing golf.

“I think I try to hold onto that as firmly as I can because it is a different environment playing golf here and on tour and I try not to do it as my job. I just want to be that 16-year-old kid that plays golf and absolutely loves it.

“So I try to keep holding onto that, and I think that's very important. But, yeah, I feel very, very fortunate to be able to do this for a living.”

One of his rare disappointments came in last month’s US Open at Pinehurst, where he shared the lead after two rounds before having to settle for a share of 12th spot behind Bryson DeChambeau.

“It was my first US Open. I was expecting a tough test, and we got that,” he said. “But, looking back, I was very, very happy the way I played the first 36 holes, 45 holes, something like that.

“So there's still a lot to take with me. I always feel like every time you put yourself in those situations, it's just going to get easier and easier as do you it, and I guess that's the way that I try to view it.”

Though world No 1 Scottie Scheffler is missing on this occasion, a world-class field led by Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Aberg has assembled once again on Scotland’s Golf Coast.