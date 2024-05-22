Six-time Dispatch Trophy winners Silverknowes are being represented in the 124th edition by, from left, Graham Robertson, Keith Reilly, Connor McWatt and Chris Milligan. Picture: National World

Great moment in 124th Dispatch Trophy involving Edinburgh family steeped in golf

When it comes to golf being in a family, then the Marshalls certainly epitomise that in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Proud Baberton member Joan Marshall, sadly no longer with us, was a leading figure in Scottish women’s golf as a player, administrator and official over many years.

Her daughter, Karen, has enjoyed some notable successes over the years while Stephen, her son, helped Riccarton win the Dispatch Trophy in 2005.

Riccarton team member Stephen Marshall, right, pictured after leading a team to victory in the Juniper Green 300 Tappit Hen Trophy at Baberton. Picture: Juniper Green 300 Ltd

He’s back playing in the Edinburgh Leisure-supported event this year and dad Brian wasn’t going to let the humps and bumps of the Braids stop him from being there as well on Tuesday night.

Stopping for a breather, he received a phone call from Karen as she checked to see he was okay but, inevitably, the conversation turned to golf, firstly about her outing at Haddington that day in a Scottish Veteran Ladies’ event and then her next assignment later this week in the Scottish Women’s Championship at Nairn Dunbar.

It was a trip worth making, too, as Riccarton, having received a bye into the second round then a walkover into the third round, opened their campaign in the event’s 124th edition with a thumping win over Edinburgh Thistle while the Heriot’s man was also pleased to see last year’s beaten finalists progress as well.

Stephen joined forces with Grant McCall, Ian Gourlay and Andy Laurence to lift the iconic piece of silverware for the Baberton club 19 years ago, but it was only last year that Riccarton returned to the event after effectively being resurrected for the Dispatch Trophy.

“It feels like yesterday,” said Marshall of getting his hands on the trophy as part of a team that beat Stewart’s/Melville FP in the final. “I’ve pushed the average up by being back playing in the Dispatch and, when I came round the corner to the putting green on Tuesday night, it was great seeing so many old faces, including Scott Knowles, Keith Reilly and Keith Watt.

“Riccarton has been resurrected by the youngsters at the club, which has been lovely to see, and I’m happy to take a back seat and play the odd team match if my services are required.”

Riccarton’s opponents in Thursday’s last-eight ties are Harrison 21, which is a bit of misnomer as Knowles, John Cafferty, Stuart More and Ian Ashley all celebrated that milestone some time ago. All four, though, know the Braids like the back of their hand.

“We can all still get it round this course and myself and Caff were five or six under on Tuesday night,” said Knowles, manager of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation. “It’s not necessarily about distance up here and more to do with knowing where to hit it and where not to hit it.”

Defending champions Duddingston take on Bass Rock, meaning Gordon Milligan has a foot in both camps. “I’m a Bass Rock member,” said the Duddingston team manager, “and my best mate is the club captain, George Cochrane. It’s a great wee club that celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.”

Reilly is trying to help Silverknowes land the coveted prize for a seventh time, but he’s in the same position against Turnhouse, where he’s also a member.

“I think Keith would rather be playing for them as that’s where he’s had all his good scores,” quipped team-mate Connor McWatt, who is bidding for a first triumph in the historic event after joining Chris Milligan as a new generation of Dispatch Trophy players at Silverknowes.

Thursday’s ties

4.30pm Duddingston v Bass Rock

4.45pm Hailes A v Heriot’s FP

5.00pm Harrison 21 v Riccarton