Matty Wilson wins Craigmillar Park Open

Matty Wilson receives the Craigmillar Park Open trophy from club captain Craig Murison. Picture: Craigmillar Park Golf Club

After opening with 71-69, the Forres player stormed to the top of the leaderboard with closing scores of 63, the best of the event, and 66 to finish on 11-under-par.

He won by two shots from Greg Wishart, who was out in front after Saturday scores of

The Open was won this afternoon by Matthew Wilson from Forres Golf Club with a score of 66-64 before adding 70-71.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigielaw’s Craig Davidson was the leading local player on 275, one better than Ross Noon (Renaissance Club), Connor Wilson (Castle Park) and Andrew Benson (West Lothian).

Shot of the event was produced by St Andrews New player Aamar Saleem, who aced the 15th in the second circuit.

In-form Wilson followed up his win by also picking up the Battle Trophy at Crail eight day later with a seven-shot success at the Fife venue.

Message from the editor