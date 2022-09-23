Mike Louden hits albatross with hole-in-one at Kingsknowe in East Alliance

Glencorse member Mike Louden celebrates making his albatross at the par-4 18th hole at Kingsknowe. Picture: Alan Greenshields

The Glencorse member achieved the rare golfing feat at the 290-yard par-4 18th at the Capital course.

“It was witnessed by Fraser Smith in the group in front,” said Alliance secretary Alan Greenshields. “He was checking his card and told us, ‘I think someone has just got a hole in one!’”

It was a good day for the host club as Louden’s successor as president, Donny Munro, and Alan Mackay secured the main spoils.

Munro topped the scratch section with a 68, beating clubmate Paul Page by a shot, as well as Kilspindie assistant pro Rob Paterson and Bathgate trainee Joe Bryce.

Kingsfield’s Cameron Marr finished a further stroke back as he also made the prize list.

Mackay, meanwhile, got his hands on the silverware up for grabs, the Michael Allen Memorial Trophy, with a net 67.

He won by a shot from another Kingsknowe player, Des Flynn, with Falkirk Tryst duo Malcolm Paterson and Ian Wyse both signing for 69s.

Prestonfield’s Andrew MacDonald was the top senior with a 70, pipping clubmate Derek Jervis and Gullane’s Ian Dickson by a shot.

“Despite the change in weather that brought some rain in the earlier part of the day, things settled down and some good scoring was seen from the field of 77 players,” said Greenshields.