More big names sign up for Scottish Open in response to LIV Golf launch

World No 3 Patrick Cantlay is set to make his debut in the $8 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, meaning four of the current top five in the global rankings are set to be in action on 7-10 July.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler had already been confirmed, as well as Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa, the world No 2 and No 5 respectively. The odd man out at the moment is Australian Cameron Smith.

In addition Cantlay, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, past two Olympic gold medallists Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose and former European No 1 Tommy Fleetwood have also been added to the mouth-watering line up on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

It now boasts ten of the top 20 players in the world, including all four current major champions in Scheffler, Rahm, Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

“I’m excited to make my Genesis Scottish Open debut next month,” said Cantlay, won the 2021 FedEx Cup after closing out an impressive season with victories in two of the three FedEx Cup Play-Off events.

Referring to the 150th Open at St Andrews the following week, he added: “To play back-to-back weeks in Scotland, the Home of Golf, will be awesome and hopefully I can bring my A-game for the Scottish fans.”

Koepka, who won the Scottish Challenge at Aviemore in 2013, has played three times in the Scottish Open but this will be his first appearance since 2015.

“I can’t wait to get back to Scotland,” said the newly-married American. “I have great memories of playing there in previous years and the fans are always fantastic. I think it’s great that this event is now sanctioned by the PGA Tour and it’s shaping up to be a fun week.”

Schauffele returns to The Renaissance Club, where the event is being staged for the fourth year running, for a second appearance in the event following a top-10 finish last year.

“I loved this event when I played last year, so I am delighted to be returning this summer,” said Schauffele. “The field is going to be incredible and it looks like we’re all set for a fantastic week in front of some of the best fans in golf.”

Rose will be aiming to reclaim a title he won at Royal Aberdeen in 2014, while Fleetwood will be out to go one better than 2010, when lost in a play-off to compatriot Aaron Rai at The Renaissance Club.

Others confirmed are major champions Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama, multiple DP World Tour winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, defending champion Min Woo Lee and Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre.

For the first time, the tournament is being co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. It is also being sponsored for the first time by Korean car company Genesis.