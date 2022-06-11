Mortonhall fall at final hurdle in historic hat-trick bid as Heriot's Quad win Dispatch Trophy

Heriot's Quad quartet Dave Campbell, Innes Christie, John Archibald and Scott Johnston celebrate after winning the 121st Dispatch Trophy at The Braids. Picture: Scott Louden

On one of the toughest days in recent memory for the tournament due to wind gusts of up to 40mph, 2018 and 2019 winners Mortonhall made it to the final for the third event running after beating Edinburgh Leisure 7&6 in the semi-finals.

But the Capital club, represented by Graeme Clark, Alex Main, Duncan Hamiton and Ian Dickson, then suffered their first defeat since becoming part of the tournament following a rule change.

It came at the hands of an experienced Heriot’s Quad quartet in Dave Campbell, Innes Christie, John Archibald and Scott Johnston, who’d replaced John Liddel for the later stages in the Golfclubs4cash-sponsored event.

John Archibald is hugged by Heriot's Quad team-mate Innes Christie at the end of the final against Mortonhall. Picture: Scott Louden

In their morning match, Heriot’s Quad had finished all square with Hailes A after 18 holes before the back pairing of Archibald and Johnston secured victory with a birdie-3 at the 19th.

That left Heriot’s Quad with a short turnaround before heading back out, but they seem to have been galvanised rather than drained.

In the front match, Clark rolled in a good birdie putt at the seventh after Main had set up that opportunity with a lovely 6-iron into the wind.

But, after winning the next two holes with pars, old classmates Christie and Campbell went on to finish three up.

“I holed the most ludicrous putt in the world at the 14th,” said Campbell, adding: “It went in at 90 degrees to the direction it started.”

At the back, Johnston holed an important putt for a half at the ninth after Archibald’s par attempt was caught by a gust of wind, the pair ending two up against Hamilton and Dickson.

It was Archibald’s fourth trophy triumph in the event, a second for both Campbell and Johnston while Christie was the happiest man an Edinburgh as he savoured a first success.

RESULTS

Semi-finals

Mortonhall (G Clark and A Main 8; D Hamilton and I Dickson 0); Edinburgh Leisure (M Craigie and R Brown 0; K Craigie and M Harper 1).

Mortonhall won 7&6

Hailes A (N McCulloch and S McCulloch 0; A Mackay and G Malone 0); Heriot’s Quad (I Christie and D Campbell 0; J Archibald and S Johnston 0).

Heriot’s Quad won at 19th

Final

Mortonhall (G Clark and A Main 0; D Hamilton and I Dickson 0); Heriot’s Quad (I Christie and D Campbell 3; J Archibald and S Johnston 2).