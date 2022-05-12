Mortonhall land first Ladies' Inter-Club crown

The first Mortonhall pairing of Karen Ferguson-Snedden and Janet Reid-Thomas got off to a good start as they went five up after five holes and never really looked back.
In the back match, Turnhouse won the hole of the match as Jen Dick hit a superb second on to the front of the green at the fifth and Linda Robertson holed a 30-footer for an eagle.
But, with XXXXX and XXXXXX doing a solid job in backing up the pair at the front, Mortonhall claimed the crown with a 5&3 victory.
Mortonhall had to dig deep to beat Broomieknowe 2&1 in the semi-finals, where Turnhouse, having already triumphed against the hosts, thumped Newbattle 8&7.
Sixteen teams competed in the event, which was played on a Kingsknowe course that, according to the organisers, was “looking absolutely fantastic”.