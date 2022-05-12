Mortonhall land first Ladies' Inter-Club crown

Mortonhall won the Edinburgh Ladies’ Inter-Club for the first time after beating fellow final debutants Turnhouse in the title decider at Kingsknowe.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:00 am
Mortonhall's triumphant team in the Edinburgh Ladies' Inter-Club at Kingsknowe.

The first Mortonhall pairing of Karen Ferguson-Snedden and Janet Reid-Thomas got off to a good start as they went five up after five holes and never really looked back.

In the back match, Turnhouse won the hole of the match as Jen Dick hit a superb second on to the front of the green at the fifth and Linda Robertson holed a 30-footer for an eagle.

But, with XXXXX and XXXXXX doing a solid job in backing up the pair at the front, Mortonhall claimed the crown with a 5&3 victory.

Mortonhall had to dig deep to beat Broomieknowe 2&1 in the semi-finals, where Turnhouse, having already triumphed against the hosts, thumped Newbattle 8&7.

Sixteen teams competed in the event, which was played on a Kingsknowe course that, according to the organisers, was “looking absolutely fantastic”.