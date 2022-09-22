Mortonhall win Edinburgh Seniors Inter Club on home patch
Innes Christie has tasted victory for Mortonhall - a few months after foiling the Capital club in a bid to make it three wins in a row in the Dispatch Trophy.
He joined forces with Ian Dickson, Dave Clark and Derek Hall as Mortonhall came out on top in the Edinburgh Seniors Inter-Club Tournament.
Making the most of home advantage, the quartet beat Craigmillar Park 4&3 over the double foursome in the final after recording earlier wins over Prestonfield, Bruntsfield Links and KIngsknowe.
Christie and Dickson finished four up at the front against Graeme Lewington and Craig Murison in the title decider while Clark and Hall were up on David Gillespie and David Wilson at the back.
It was Mortonhall’s first victory in the event since 2015 but seventh in total over the past 22 years.
Christie was in the George Heriot’s Quad side that beat Mortonhall, the winners in both 2018 and 2019, in the final of this year’s Dispatch Trophy at the Braids.