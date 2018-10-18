Neil Fenwick finishes joint ninth in M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship.

Neil Fenwick made the most of playing with former European Tour pro Craig Lee in the final round of the M&H Logistics Scottish PGA Championship.

“It was great just to play with him but I was also picking his brains,” revealed the Edinburgh man after closing with a 67 to finish joint ninth behind Greig Hutcheon in the Tartan Tour’s flagship event.

Fenwick was on course for a higher finish until he ran up a damaging quadruple-bogey 8 at the 13th on the King’s Course at Gleneagles. “I hit a loose tee shot that hit the path but found it, which was the worst part as then made a bit of a mess of things,” said Fenwick, who is attached to Dunbar. I then made an eagle-2 at the next and, all in all, there was a lot of good stuff out there today.”

This was Fenwick’s final event of the year, but he will start getting down to some hard graft soon as he resurrects his playing career. “The hard work starts now,” he said.

Paul McKechnie, who is attached to Braid Hills Golf Centre, finished as the leading Lothians-based player at Gleneagles in joint-fourth to earn £3,000. Swanston’s James McGhee jumped up the leaderboard to finish XXth after a closing 67 - his best effort of the week. That contained seven birdies, including a brace of 2s at the eighth and 16th.

Meanwhile, Winterfield’s Gordon Hillson bounced back from missing the cut at Gleneagles to win the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy in the East Alliance event at Royal Musselburgh.

He carded a four-under-par 66 (34-32) to claim the overall prize, as well as topping the scratch section by two shots from the previous week’s winner, Neil Henderson (Renaissance Club).

Kieran Cantley (Liberton) and Alan Reid (West Lothian) were joint-third on 69 while the handicap honours were shared by Baberton duo Brian Chrystal and Bill Miller with 67s off 13 and seven respectively.

Top trainees on 71 were host club assistant Cameron Brown and Chris Curran (Bathgate) while the senior spoils were split by Alex Logie (Dunbar) and Willie Miller (Falkirk Tryst) on 70.

Next week’s event is at Duddingston for The Bootland Trophy.