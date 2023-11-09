Neil Fenwick, who made a dream appearance in the 2020 Scottish Open after topping the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit in its inaugural season, has ended his career as a full-time playing professional.

Neil Fenwick pictured during last year's Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Newmachar Golf Club. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

The Edinburgh man announced his decision in a post on social media, revealing that, after ten years playing the game for a living, he has started a “new chapter in my working life” as a project manager for sports pitch floodlight specialists, Halliday Lighting.

“I would like to thank all my sponsors, friends and family for their support over the years,” said Fenwick, who was a defender on Dunfermine Athletic’s books before deciding to pursue a career in golf, in his post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately I never reached the level I felt I could, but have made some great friends, memories and had some unforgettable experiences. I’m very grateful for this opportunity and excited to see what the future holds.”

Paul Lawrie, the Tartan Pro Tour founder and commissioner, presents Neil Fenwick with one of his prizes for a win on the Tartan Pro Tour at Pollok in 2020. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

Fenwick did his training as a PGA professional under Jacky Montgomery at Dunbar before taking the plunge into playing full time, tasting success initially on the PGA in Scotland’s Tartan Tour then the Tartan Pro Tour after it was launched by Paul Lawrie to provide playing opportunities for home-based players during the Covid pandemic.

Helped by wins at Pollok and Rowallan Castle, he topped the Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit to secure a spot in the Scottish Open, teeing up at The Renaissance Club in an event that was headlined by Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

“It wasn’t the easiest decision, but I got the opportunity from Halliday Lighting, the company I’ve worked for the past few winters. to go into a senior role and, after sitting down with my wife dad and family, decided it was an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. ” said Fenwick as he expanded on his career call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will really miss competing and the friends I’ve met on all the tours, but I will still keep my status and hopefully play some PGA in Scotland Pro-Ams and maybe even a few Tartan Pro Tour events.”

Helped by Lawrie through his Five Star Sports Agency, Fenwick played in 15 events on the Challenge Tour over the past three seasons but just never managed to produce his best golf on that stage.

The 35-year-old said: “I felt at my age and the way my season went, which was a bit inconsistent in my opinion, that it was the right time.

“I’ve had some amazing times in golf and given it my best shot. I’ve been to the final stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School and and had multiple near misses on the PGA EuroPro Tour but just never managed to make that permanent step that I felt I should have. But that’s golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve loved every minute of it and had so much support from sponsors, family and friends but just felt it was the right time while I still had age on my side to make that transition into the real world. I’ve learnt many transferable skills through my golfing career and those were identified by Derek Halliday, the company owner, who I’m very grateful to for giving me this opportunity.