North Berwick GC seeking Community Fund applications
North Berwick Golf Club is inviting applications for awards from its Community Fund.
Since its launch six years ago, more than £22,500 of funding has been distributed, with 38 applications received and 25 local organisations benefiting.
Over the last four years, the club has supported a wide range of clubs, schools, activities, groups and projects.
General manager Elaine McBride said: “Having the ability to improve the lives of others within the local community is a privilege and one that comes with its own sense of obligation.”
“For many local organisations, small donations can make a startling difference to their ability to serve the community and continue the excellent work they do.
“One of our overarching aims it to build a lasting legacy in the local area and we are very proud as a Club to make this fund available on an annual basis.”
Organisations can apply for an award up to £1,000 and applicants must be based in the EH39 postcode area.