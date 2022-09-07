North Berwick GC seeking Community Fund applications

North Berwick Golf Club general manager Elaine McBride. Picture: Ross Duncan.

Since its launch six years ago, more than £22,500 of funding has been distributed, with 38 applications received and 25 local organisations benefiting.

Over the last four years, the club has supported a wide range of clubs, schools, activities, groups and projects.

General manager Elaine McBride said: “Having the ability to improve the lives of others within the local community is a privilege and one that comes with its own sense of obligation.”

“For many local organisations, small donations can make a startling difference to their ability to serve the community and continue the excellent work they do.

“One of our overarching aims it to build a lasting legacy in the local area and we are very proud as a Club to make this fund available on an annual basis.”