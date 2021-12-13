North Berwick to stage AIG Women's Open final qualifying

Having already staged final qualifying for The Open on six occasions, North Berwick will now host the same event for next year's AIG Women's Open at Muirfield. Picture: North Berwick Golf Club

The 18-hole shoot-out will take place on Monday, 1 August at the East Lothian venue, which staged final qualifying for The Open on six occasions.

It was also host of the Women’s Amateur Championship in 2008, which was won by the reigning AIG Women’s Open champion, Swede Anna Nordqvist.

More recently, North Berwick also hosted the first qualifier for the Scottish Open in 2015.

In a double announcement, the R&A has also confirmed that The Buckinghamshire in Denham will stage pre-qualifying on Monday, 11 July.

Zoe Ridgway, championship director of the AIG Women’s Open at the R&A said: “The Buckinghamshire and North Berwick are outstanding championship venues and will present a tough, but fair challenge to the players aiming to qualify for the 2022 AIG Women’s Open.

“We would like to thank the venues for their support and look forward to seeing which golfers emerge from qualifying to take their place at Muirfield.”

Scottish No 1 Gemma Dryburgh was among the players to earn a place in this year’s event at Carnoustie after coming through this year’s final qualifying at Panmure.

The AIG Women’s Open will take place from 4-7 August at Muirfield, with tickets now on sale via www.aigwomensopen.com.

Adult tickets will start from £30 with children aged under 16 years old admitted free of charge. Spectators aged 16-24 years old will be entitled to purchase youth tickets starting from £15.

