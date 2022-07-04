Patrick Reed is 'withdrawn' from Scottish Open by DP World Tour

Patrick Reed mde his LIV Golf debut last week at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon. Picture: Steve Dykes/Getty Images.

The American had still been listed for the $8 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club heading into the weekend but not any more.

A spokesperson for the DP World Tour told The Scotsman: “Patrick Reed has been withdrawn from the entry list for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.”

Reed, an honorary member of the DP World Tour, made his LIV Golf debut in the rebel circuit’s second event at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon last week.

Speaking there to Bob Haring of Sports Illustrated/Morning Read, he said: “If all if all went well, you’d like to (play) for sure.

“There’s something special about being an honorary lifetime member of the European Tour and how I kind of look at it is that now (that) the PGA Tour has made their stance, that just means I can play for Europe and bring more value to their tour.

“I’ve been a guy who's always going over and played consistently over there.’’

The news was confirmed as it was reported by the Daily Telegraph that DP World Tour players banned from the Scottish Open after joining LIV Golf are set to go to court today to seek an emergency injunction to allow them to tee up in East Lothian later this week.