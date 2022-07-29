Penicuik Rotary Club's charity golf day to benefit CHAS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at Glencorse Golf Club is open to all. Entry costs £70 for teams of two and includes a bacon roll and coffee on arrival as well as lunch and 18 holes of golf. The club is also looking for local businesses to sponsor each hole for £30 in exchange for some publicity .

Penicuik Rotary have been supporters of CHAS since 1994, raising an incredible £40,000.

Local mum Kerry Wilson recently spoke to the club about her experience with CHAS, who supported her family and daughter Roisin.

Gordon Mann of Penicuik Rotary Club said: “Kerry bravely and eloquently spoke to the club about their first hand, very personal experience of CHAS. We were very privileged to hear their story and of the many ways in which CHAS helped them and their daughter Roisin.”

CHAS community fundraiser Sarah Dannfald said: “We at CHAS are so grateful for the support of the Rotary Club of Penicuik for their ongoing commitment to supporting the amazing work that the charity does to support terminally ill children and their families.

"We could not do what we do without the kindness and passion of all members of the club putting on events like the CHAS Golf Day, which I am sure will be yet another successful and fun filled day out for all involved.”

To take part, email charity convenor Gordon Mann on [email protected]