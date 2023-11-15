The latest in a string of junior title triumphs for Turnhouse has been hailed as a product of youngsters always being “encouraged” at the Capital club.

Turnhouse celebrate winning the Scottish final of Junior Team Golf Home Nations Inter-Club Championship at Duff House Royal. Picture: Pete Mitchell

In a delayed final of the Scottish final of Junior Team Golf Home Nations Inter-Club Championship, Turnhouse beat five other teams - Old Ranfurly, Turriff, Airdrie, Strathlene and Lundin Links - at a rain-soaked Duff House Royal by a commanding eight shots.

Owen Melrose led the day with the best scratch score on the day while he was backed up by Eddie Jackson, Fraser Masting, Blair Henry, Georgie Jackson and Rory McCraw, the youngest in the competition at the age of 11.

“The team was prolific,” said Rob McCraw, Rory’s dad and one of the club’s junior convenors. “They won the first round at Liberton then triumphed at Stirling in the semi-finals,

“The final was to be on 7 October but was rained off at the last minute and, after being rescheduled for last week, it was threatened by rain again as the course had some flooding on the morning of the final. The team will now go on to the UK final in England in April.”

This year was the tenth anniversary of Turnhouse’s last title triumph in the event, with Iain Holt at the helm on that occasion.

Pete Mitchell, now the club professional after coming through the ranks as a junior himself, is another of the current convenors.

“We have always been fortunate as a club to have a really vibrant junior section. I guess from experience at other clubs, where we differ is the way the juniors are encouraged throughout the club,” he said.

“Juniors are as important as every other member at the club, removing all playing limitations, giving them every opportunity to play and practice golf on any given day. They all love Turnhouse Golf Club and play for each other and the badge.

“They support the senior team at every team match and most of the men's team will support them at their matches. There is a real sense of inclusivity, no matter the ability.