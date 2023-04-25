Former Bruntsfield Links head pro Richard Brian starts as Kingsknowe's new interim general manager on Monday.

Brian starts as the interim general manager on Monday at Kingsknowe, where he was introduced to the game along with his brother, Royal Burgess pro Steven, by their dad Bill.

“I’m delighted to be coming back as general manager to the club where my life in golf started. I have so many fond memories including playing as a junior with my dad and brother,” said Brian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an exciting time to be joining a great club, in a healthy position with a strong team, who are committed to delivering the best customer experience they can. I’m looking forward to helping them in that process.”

Brian’s appointment was announced to members by club captain Maurice McCann. He said: “Richard joins us with a solid pedigree in golf management, having served the members of Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society for over 24 years as professional and head professional where he had a key role in all aspects of golf operations at the club.

“He is joining Kingsknowe at an exciting time and we look forward to working with him to develop the services for our members and visitors over the coming year.”

Founded in 1908, Kingsknowe is one of the top clubs in the Capital, with one of it’s best-known members being former Scottish Golf Union employee and president Graham Ewart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As many of our older members will know, Richard knows the club well having spent his formative years as a junior member of the club,” added McCann.

“His father Bill was a committee member at Kingsknowe from 1995-1999 and his brother Steven was assistant professional to both Willie Bauld and Andrew Marshall at Kingsknowe before he eventually moved on to take up his current role as head professional at The Royal Burgess.

“Richard will be starting with the club on 1 May operating in a part-time role on a Monday, Tuesday and Friday.