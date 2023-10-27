Kilspindie assistant pro Rob Paterson has teed up a first trip to the US after winning this year’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour Grand Final.

The players who qualified for this year's Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour Grand Final pictured before teeing off at Dumbarnie Links. Picture: Alan Tait

Held for the fourth year in a row at Dumbarnie Links, the season finale on Alan Tait’s circuit was keenly contested once again.

Six of the 12 players broke par on the Clive Clark-designed course, with Paterson and Mizuno Golf pro Fraser Moore faring best with matching three-under-par 69s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Paterson who came out on top in a card play-off, having covered the back nine in two-under 34, which included an eagle-3 at the 15th, against Moore’s 35.

“Amazing,” said Paterson of his win. “It’s been a good year. All the courses we have played, it’s been fantastic. It’s been a great season and what a place to finish it off.”

In addition to a monetary prize, Paterson also won a golf trip for two people to Orlando courtesy of Scottish professional Kenny Nairn, who is based in Florida.

“I played the par-5s well, holing a 25-footer for eagle on the 13th or 14th,” added the winner. “My playing partner Malcolm Pennycott birdied the first three holes and I thought ‘here we go, I’m really behind the 8 ball here’ as you need to get off to a good start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I stayed patient and kept at it. I’ve never been to America, so I am absolutely buzzing.”

Two pros - Panmure’s Dominic Bradburn and Alyth-based Ethan Hurst - shared third spot on 70, with Royal Burgess amateur Pennycott finishing a shot further back alongside Cawder-attached professional Jamie Savage.

“A big thanks again to everybody,” said tour founder Tait. “To Golf Finance for sponsoring the Order of Merit this year and Golfbreaks and all the other sponsors. Also to David Scott, the general manager of Dumbarnie Links, and all his team. This was the fourth year they have supported us and hopefully we can come back next year.”