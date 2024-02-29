The Braids staged the latest event of the 2023/24 Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance season.

Kilspindie trainee pro Rob Paterson produced one of the best rounds of the season at Craigielaw before players tackled a blowy Braids in the two latest Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance events.

Paterson, last year’s Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour winner, shot a superb nine-under-par 62 at Craigielaw to get his hands on the Tom Galloway Trophy, which is played in honour of one of the circuit’s legendary members.

It didn’t look as though he was in for something special after reaching the turn in three-under 32, but a burst of five birdies and an eagle saw him storm home in 30.

Paterson’s effort was the best scratch score by five shots, with Bathgate trainee Joe Bryce and Neil Hendeson (The Renaissance Club) sharing second spot on 67.

Greenburn’s Robert Peebles landed the handicap honours with his net 67 while the senior spoils were shared on 71 by Grant Skinner (Swanston) and Jim McQuade (Baberton). Top trainee was Ratho Park’s Ciaran Paterson on 72.

The visit to the Braids marked the circuit’s return there for a first regular event - it hosted an invitational tournament for a spell - in more than 13 years and the jewel in Edinburgh Leisure’s golfing crown showed its teeth in gusting winds.

On a day when secretary Alan Greenshields reported that No Returns had been “higher than normal”, Kingsknowe amateur Scott Finlayson landed the T C Jordan Trophy with a net 72, beating clubmate Des Flynn by a shot.

Out in the first game, West Lothian amateur Barrie Lewis carded a scratch 72, which was matched later in the day by unattached pro Ross Neill.

Gullane’s Lewis Hannah was top trainee on 77 while the senior prize was shared by Derek Jervis (Prestonfield) and Roy Renton (Archerfield Links) with matching 78s.

With Harrison Golf Club providing a warm welcome as the event host, shot of the day came from Braids United member Derek Brown, who had a hole-in-one at second.

Reigning East Alliance champion Ross Noon (The Renaissance Club) still tops the scratch order of merit standings from Bathgate’s Graham Bell while Danny Airens (Falkirk Tryst) remains in top spot in the handicap table ahead of Brown.