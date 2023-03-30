Playing in the last group, Noon finished birdie-birdie on Gullane No 2 for a six-under-par 65 to pip Carrickvale amateur Gregor Maiden for The Uniroyal Trophy, won in the past by the likes of Ronnie Shade, David Huish, Andrew Oldcorn and Lloyd Saltman.

“It’s my first win in this event and, when you look at the names on the trophy, there’s been some great winners over the years,” said Noon, who birdied the first, third and eighth going out then, after dropping a shot at the 11th, also made gains at the 12th and 13th before his telling late thrust.

“My colleague at The Renaissance Club, Zander Culverwell, won it in 2007, so it was nice to get my name on the trophy along with his.”

The Renaissance Club's Ross Noon, left, is presented with The Uniroyal Trophy by Edinburgh & East of Scotland Golfers' Alliance president Donny Munro after his win at Gullane.

Noon, whose dad Jim won the Scottish Assistants’ Championship in the mid-70s and had a spell playing on the European Tour, is the caddie master at the venue for the Genesis Scottish Open and is also on the pro shop staff.

“It’s great to work at The Renaissance Club,” he added. “When you are watching guys like Grant Forrest and Victor Perez come down and practice, it definitely motivates you to get out there and put in some work as well.

“I’ve been playing pretty well for the last year, to be honest. I’ve been getting a lot of coaching. David Burns, Daniel Flannery and Zander have all been chipping in with things, which has been brilliant.

“I’ll be playing in the Scottish Golf 72-holers, Lothians events, Open Qualifying etc this year. I start off at Craigmillar Park in a couple of weeks time and can’t wait to get going, hopefully I can continue some good form.”

Maiden, who made his score with a birdie-birdie-birdie-eagle-birdie burst from the third, had the consolation of getting his name on the Gavin Clark Trophy for the best net score of 65, one shot ahead of Fakirk Tryst’s Danny Airens.

On a day when 90-year-old John Glen, a life member, sent players on their way as the official starter, the George Wither Senior Trophy was won by Falkirk Tryst’s Malcolm Paterson. His bet 73 was matched by Richard Johnston (Glenbervie) but Paterson prevailed in a card countback by 0.5.

An epic duel for the Scratch Order of Merit title between Liberton’s Craig Surgeon and Pumpherston player Davie Thomson went to the 18th hole.

Surgeon holed a lengthy birdie putt there for a 72 only to be pipped at the post by Thomson after he hit a fantastic tee shot to within a few feet before holing for a title-winning eagle-2 as he signed for a 70.