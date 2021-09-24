Ryder Cup 2021: It's deja vu as Europe lose another opening session to Americans

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm celebrate on the eighth green during the opening session in the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

In their first outing together, Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia produced a brilliant performance to put the first point on the board for Padraig Harrington’s team with a 3&1 win over US dream team Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

But, living up to their tag as the strongest-ever side to go into battle in the biennial contest, the Americans came roaring back, led by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele as they won the first five holes against Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter to set up a 5&3 victory in the bottom match.

In between those two games, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa won 3&2 as they proved too strong for Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland while Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger also delivered a point for Steve Stricker with a 2&1 success against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Viktor Hovland and Paul Casey walk up the first hole at Whistling Straits. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

It was a disappointing start to Europe, but they also trailed 3-1 at the same stage in Paris in 2018 and roared back to win that contest by seven points.

According to Harrington, the “whole world will be watching” as the delayed contest got underway with a mouth-watering opening match and that certainly lived up to its billing.

After Garcia had almost chipped in from the back fringe, Thomas was unable to convert a great birdie chance at the first before instantly making amends from a similar range for a hole-winning birdie at the long second.

That lead didn’t last long, though, as world No 1 Rahm quickly found his putting touch, knocking in a 15-footer for a 2 then a raking 40-footer from just off the edge of the green at the fourth.

On his record-equalling 11th appearance in a Ryder Cup, Lee Westwood lines up a putt on the first green. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

Rahm then found water with Europe’s second shot at the fifth, losing that to a par 5, but the Spaniards were soon smiling again as they evoked memories of that iconic Ryder Cup partnership of Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Thomas hit the US tee shot to around 10 feet at the par-3 but, after Garcia replied with an equally impressive blow, Rahm judged a 12-footer with some break in it to perfection for the European duo’s second hole-wining birdie-2 of the morning.

The US Open champion then knocked in one from eight feet, this one breaking the other way, at the par-4 eighth and celebrated that with a fist pump as they went two up for the first time.

Garcia’s lovely chip to around two feet at the 10th set up another hole-winning birdie before the Americans clawed one back after a lovely approach from Spieth at the 13th.

Patrick Cantlay plays his shot from the seventh tee on the opening morning in Kohler, Wisconsin. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The Texan repeated the feat at the 15th only for Garcia to pop in a 25-footer for a brilliant birdie-3 at the 15th and Thomas to miss on this occasion, leading to the door being closed two holes later despite Spieth producing an incredible shot from a bank below the 17th and did well to stop himself from ending up in Lake Michigan.

“It felt great,” said Garcia of the Spaniards producing six birdies in recording a win that equalled Bernhard Langer’s record in foursomes and took his overall tally to 26.5 points, having claimed that all-time individual record in 2018.

Referring to Rahm, he said: “The best thing is I knew who I had on my side and he was amazing. He holed every putt he had to make.”

Johnson, the most experienced Ryder Cup player in the US team, produced a touch of class with his first shot of the day as he somehow managed to get it to 12 feet from an ugly lie just off the fairway and was duly rewarded as Morikawa converted the birdie putt.

Hovland, the sole rookie sent out by Harrington in the opening session, hit a nervy-looking tee shot at the second, it was just what the doctor ordered when he almost holed Europe’s third from 78 yards as that was halved.

A classy iron from Casey to five feet at the third squared matters before a poor tee shot from Johnson led to Europe getting their nose in front but not for long.

The world No 2 was back in his partner’s good books when he converted a 15-footer for a birdie at the sixth before a par proved good enough to win the next as well as Casey had tugged his tee shot on this occasion.

Back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th moved the home pair to three up before Europe won the 13th against the head after a wayward drive from Casey, but a seventh birdie of the morning at the 16th rounded off an impressive display from Johnson and Morikawa.

On his record-equalling 11th appearance, Westwood missed from six feet for a win at the first after a longer Berger effort had lipped out, with the Americans quickly taking advantage of that let off.

A monster drive from Koepka set up a birdie at the second before the four-time major winner then rolled in a 20-footer at the next hole, where Fitzpatrick was unable to match his 2 from half the distance.

It was more like it when Fitzpatrick gave himself something to smile about when he holed a 15-footer to win the sixth before a par then proved good enough for the Europeans at the ninth but they weren’t on level terms for long.

Koepka converted for birdie from close range at the tenth and Berger did likewise at the 11th before Fitzpatrick, having hit a wayward approach into the hazard, redeemed himself with a great par save at the 13th to avoid the Europeans falling further behind in that one but it was a losing battle.

A tried and tested pairing from the 2019 Presidents Cup, Cantlay and Schauffele hit the ground running from the off, though slackness from their opponents definitely helped as they quickly built up a head of steam.

Having already hit a poor approach at the first, McIlroy then bladed a bunker shot at the next and, before they knew it, the European big guns quickly found themselves five down after five against their rookie opponents.

Back-to-back wins at the 10th and 11th briefly raised hopes of McIlroy and Poulter salvaging the situation, but the damage had been done as Cantlay and Schauffele went on to claim a huge scalp on one of the rare days when ‘Postman’ Poulter was unable to deliver on this stage.

Foursomes results (US names first; UK times)

Justin Thomas/Jordan Spieth lost to Jon Rahm/Sergio Garcia 3&1

Dustin Johnson/Collin Morikawa bt Paul Casey/Viktor Hovland 3&2

Brooks Koepka/Daniel Berger bt Lee Westwood/Matt Fitzpatrick 2&1

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele bt Rory McIlroy/Ian Poulter 5&3

