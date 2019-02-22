Sam Westwood claims win in Winternational Junior Series at Pinehurst

Sam Westwood, son of Ryder Cup star Lee, claimed the biggest win of his career during a trip to the US as part of a group of young golfers flying the East Lothian flag.

Westwood, who has been lined up for caddying duties at Augusta if his dad qualifies for The Masters in April, won a Winternational Junior Series event at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Sam Westwood shows off his trophy

In wet conditions, the 17-year-old carded rounds of 79-73 before winning a play-off against local player Owen Waveley with a par at the first extra hole.

Westwood was part of a 14-strong group – it consisted of ten boys and four girls – that enjoyed an 11-day trip to one of the game’s fabled venues.

“Our thanks are due to the organisers of the Winternationals who put on great tournaments, and we hope to be sending another team in February next year,” said East Lothian Junior League secretary David Warren.

“The whole trip was a memorable experience for these young players and it would not have been possible without financial support various sponsors, all the parents involved and the volunteers leading the group.”