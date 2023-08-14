Scott McCandless became just the second Bathgate player to be crowned as the Lothians Champion of Champions after coming out on top in a pulsating final at Murrayfield.

Picture: LGA

McCandless, who lost to Allyn Dick in the final of the Lothians Championship at Mortonhall in 2021, faced Dunbar’s Lee Morgan in the title decider at the Capital venue.

Getting off to a flying start, McCandless won the opening two holes before Morgan, the 2016 Lothians champion, hit back by taking the third, sixth and eighth, losing the fifth in that run.

McCandless edged in front again by winning the tenth before it was back to all square as Morgan took the 17th and, after halving the last in 5s, it was on to extra holes.

The 19th was shared in 4s before a birdie-2 from McCandless secured his title triumph in style as he joined Simon Lockhart, the 2016 winner, in landing the prize flying the Bathgate flag.

Morgan had defeated defending champion Craig Johnstone (Royal Musselburgh) in one of the earlier rounds while McCandless ended Murrayfield man Lloyd Dunlop’s bid to make the latter stages at his home course.

It was a second LGA win for a member of the West Lothian club in the space of a few days after James Wood landed the Lothians Junior Championship at the same venue.

Meanwhile, McCandless will be hoping he can make home advantage count in the South East District Championship, which takes place at Bathgate on 26-27 August.