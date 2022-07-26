Seniors' success for Ian Dickson and Ronald Comber

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an event that saw 110 players tee up in testing conditions due to a wind that strengthened over the course of the day, Dickson carded a scratch 72 to land the R.M. Lees Trophy.

Dickson, a member of Mortonhall’s double Dispatch Trophy-winning side in 2018 and 2019, also secured a place in the Lothians team for the Scottish Senior Championships later in the year.

Cromer, meanwhile, got his hands on the Ian Macniven Quaich, which is played in memory of the long-time Evening News golf correspondent.

Gullane's Ian Dickson is presented with the R.M. Lees Trophy by Lothians president Jean McNab. Picture: LGA

Cromer, who plays off 16, carded a net 68 and pipped Royal Musselburgh’s William Gilfillan for the prize by virtue of a better inward half.

At the other end of the age ladder, qualifying for the GolfFit Lothians Junior Championship takes place on Sunday at The Braids.