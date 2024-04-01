Allyn Dick looking forward to latest defence at the Braids, this time with Duddingston Golf Club

Duddingston's winning quartet in the 2023 Edinburgh Evening News Dispatch Trophy was, from left, David Miller, Connor Scott, Jamie Duguid and Allyn Dick. Picture: National World.

Six-time winner Allyn Dick has urged teams to enter this year’s Dispatch Trophy and “enjoy everything” about the historic event at the Braids.

The 124th edition of the Edinburgh Evening News takes place on May 18, 19, 21, 23 and 25 and will once again be run by Edinburgh Leisure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dick got his hands on the trophy on no less than five occasions as a Carrickvale player before adding another gold medal last year as Duddingston made a winning debut.

“Outstanding win, especially in Duddy's full debut in the event,” recalled Dick, a two-time Lothians champion. “The quality of teams we faced all the way through is testament to not only our victory but how clubs are now embracing the competition following the rule change a few years back.”

That was in reference to the tournament being opened up to course-owning clubs, with Mortonhall having already taken advantage by claiming the trophy in both 2018 and 2019.

“We had some very tasty matches,” added Dick, “none more so than against Silverknowes who, in my opinion, have always been the benchmark during Dispatch week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jamie Duguid and myself were six under par after 18 holes yet lost two down to Graham Robertson and Keih Reilly, who showed there’s life in that old dog yet (laughing).”

In the final, Dick, Duguid, David Miller and Connor Scott teamed up to beat three-time winners Heriot’s 4&2 over the double foursomes, with Gary Thomson and Ben Alexander both playing in earlier rounds through a six-man squad rule now being in place.

“Obviously from a personal point, winning a sixth gold medal and joining those Silverknowes guys on that total was incredibly special as I think six is the tournament record,” said Dick.

“All six of us played our part throughout the week, a real team effort and I'm really looking forward to being back there this year to try and defend our title

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a wonderful event on a very very special golf course and I’d strongly encourage as many teams to enter and enjoy everything about Dispatch week.”