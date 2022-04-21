Stephen Gallacher Foundation tees up 17 girls' events

The first of 17 tournaments on the schedule has already taken place, with 24 players taking part in the East of Scotland Girls’ Spring Meeting at Longniddry.

Prestonfield’s Mollaidh Nicholson claimed the scratch spoils while the handicap honours went to Alannah Nicol (Swanston).

The next event is the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase at Macdonald Cardrona in June. That is an under-18 scratch event only and carries treble points.

The Stephen Gallacher Foundation continues to provide playing opportunities for youngsters in the Lothians and Borders. Picture: Stephen Gallacher Foundation

Double points will then be up for grabs in the East of Scotland Girls’ Summer Meeting at Falkirk Tryst, with other counting events including the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Under-15s at Kingsknowe.

Points will also be on offer in Opens at Duddingston, Newbattle, Haddington, Prestonfield, Liberton, Merchants, Mortonhall, Swanston, Uphall, West Linton and Harburn over the summer.

The final counting event will be the East of Scotland Girls’ Autumn Meeting at Craigmillar Park in September.

