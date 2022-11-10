The Lothians star tees it up at Infinitum in Spain over the next six days in the return of the circuit’s Qualifying School Final Stage.

The six-round marathon is being played for the first time since 2019 and tension is building for the 156 players as they battle it out for 25 cards on the DP World Tour in 2023.

Four-time DP World Tour winner Gallacher is one of four former Ryder Cup players in the field at the acclaimed Spanish venue, joining David Howell, Chris Wood and Jarmo Sandelin.

Stephen Gallacher is among five Scots competing in the DP World Tour Qualifying School at the highly-acclaimed Infinitum resort in Tarragona. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

The most recent of Gallacher’s four attempts at Qualifying School came 13 years ago, when he earned the third card on offer to bounce straight back after a disappointing 2009 season.

He will be hoping he can repeat that feat this week at Infinitum, a venue he has already played this year when the ISPS Championship in Spain was staged in April.

“You’re here for a reason and you’ve just got to handle it like any other event,” said Gallacher, who finished 158th in the DP World Tour Standings this season.

“You want to finish in the top 25, you want to win it and work your way around it. It’s six rounds and it’s a big mental battle more than anything, physically, too. But I’ve done it three times and I’ve got my card three times, so hopefully that trend continues.”

Gallacher joins Craig Howie, Liam Johnston, Craig Ross and Michael Stewart in the card battle at the Tarragona venue

“It’s been a whirlwind since 2009,” he added. “I’ve reached my career goal with the Ryder Cup, I’ve had three wins, one of them with my son (Jack), and I’ve had my lows as well.

“But that’s golf. I got my card for the first time at Qualifying School in 2005, so it’s 27 years. You’re going to have your ups and downs, so I wouldn’t change anything.

“It’s a different chapter and you never know, you win here and you could win again next year - it could be the catalyst to work harder or figure out something.”

Gallacher has been extremely impressed by this week’s venue and thinks it is a perfect fit for Qualifying School Final Stage.

“The Lakes is a great track and they’ve obviously reseeded it, changed it aesthetically as well, it looks really good and the greens are fantastic on both courses,” he said.

“At the Hills, you’ve got to plot your way around, hit it in certain positions and it’s a lot tighter with more trees, whereas the Lakes is windier and dead flat.

“They pose very different challenges and you’ve got to adapt to both of them really. I quite like that; you’ve got to think all the time. They’re both challenging golf courses and you have to use your head.

