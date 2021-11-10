Stephen Gallacher vows to 'keep working arse off' as he reaches 600 European Tour events

Stephen Gallacher talks tactics with son/caddie Jack during the Cazoo Classic at London Golf Club in August. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Stephen Gallacher is probably as fit now than he’s ever been, can still keep up with the young guns in terms of distance and hasn’t given up hope of landing one more win on the main tour.

“Lots, and I will eventually look back on them all one day,” said the 47-year-old of the highlights on his journey to that milestone appearance in the AVIV Dubai Championship this week. “But I’m not going to stop now.

“I’m going to keep working my arse off to keep going on the main tour for the next couple of years and try to have another 10 years at it mixed between the Seniors Tour and here.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Gallacher poses with the trophy after winning the 2004 Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Gallacher, who made his debut on the circuit as an amateur in 1993, joins Miguel Angel Jimenez, Sam Torrance, Barry Lane, David Howell, Raphael Jacquelin, Soren Kjeldsen, Robert Karlsson, Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie, Roger Chapman, Eamonn Darcy, Malcolm Mackenzie and Peter Baker in the ‘600 Club’.

“I wanted to try and achieve it at the Dunhill but, because they’d cancelled some events earlier in the year, it kind of knackered my schedule for that,” said the Bathgate man. “In addition to the 600 on the main tour, I also had 21 events on the Challenge Tour in 1998, the year when I was off the tour.

“There’s only 13 other guys who have made 600 appearances, so it is a pretty good feat. It’s been a great career and you are always hoping you can have an Indian summer as well.

“Getting the win in 2019 (in the Hero Indian Open) was good and it would be good to get another one and feel comfortable when I start playing seniors’ golf - that’s the goal.”

Stephen Gallacher holds his trophy after his most recent European Tour win in the 2019 Hero Indian Open in New Delhi. Picture: Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images.

There was no point in his life when Gallacher, the nephew of three-time Ryder Cup captain Bernard, dreamt of anything other than being a professional golfer.

“Just to play golf, that’s all I wanted to do,” he replied to being asked what his mindset had been as a youngster coming through the ranks at his beloved Bathgate Golf Club. “I didn’t stay on at school because all I wanted to do was play golf.

“I worked in the local hospital to make money so that I could turn pro and that was it. I’ve been very lucky to do what I love for a career. I’m blessed, really, and that’s why I’ve been so pleased to give something back to the game through my foundation.

“When you love the game and don’t mind the travel, you always want to keep going. I’m still fit enough and that’s the key. You need three or four factors to be on your side to keep notching up the appearances.

Tiger Woods and Stephen Gallacher shake hands during the 2014 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. PIcture: Francois Nel/Getty Images.

“Look at Miguel Angel Jimenez. He’s 58 years old and he’s made 21 cuts around Wentworth in the BMW PGA Championship. So red wine and cigars it is (laughing).”

They say every win is special and that was certainly the case with Gallacher’s successes, making his breakthrough on home soil in the 2004 Dunhill Links at St Andrews then becoming the only player in event’s history to win the Omega Dubai Desert Classic back-to-back in 2013 and 2014 before enjoying his family affair in the Hero Indian Open.

“There’s been a story for every one of them,” he said, smiling. “I remember once looking at the field for the Dunhill the year I won it and it was some line up. And to win on the European Tour at St Andrews is your dream as a boy, especially a Scot, isn’t it?

Stephen Gallacher, front right, and his 2014 Ryder Cup team-mates with Sir Alex Ferguson after the former Manchester United manager had delivered a motivational speech for Paul McGinley's side at Gleneagles. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“Then, in Dubai, I played with Rory [McIlroy] and Tiger [Woods] the second year and the whole family were there to see that win, which was brilliant. To win with Jack on the bag in India was special as well, so it’s been good, that’s for sure. I’d like to notch another one, which would be even nicer.”

Any lows? “Christ, aye,” he replied to that, chuckling. “I’ve had illnesses over the years and broken bones, needed injections and all sorts of care and attention. But I think that’s part of life as a professional sportsman.

“I don’t think there are many guys out here who haven’t had that, especially over 25 years. Look at Andy Murray. Look at Tiger, he’s even had his low points. It’s just sport.

“I’m just trying to keep myself fit. I still hit the ball long enough. I’m still up with most of the guys out here and as long as you keep the desire to travel and everything that comes with playing professional golf, that’s the key.”

Though grateful for the playing opportunities at a difficult time for the European Tour, the last couple of years have been difficult due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“I’ve hated that,” he said of the impact of the pandemic. “It’s done me in for a few more events, for starters, and I think it’s impacted the older boys out here more than the young boys. They don’t know any better. They love golf and just practice all the time. They’ve loved having nothing to do other than do that.

“They are getting opportunities they’d never have, playing in tournaments they thought they’d never get into. They’ve had a year out of the blue almost where they can earn their stripes without having to worry, so it’s been great for a lot of guys.

“Amd fair play to them. You’ve got to take your opportunity - that’s what it’s all about. But the older boys who like to go for dinner and enjoy themselves away from the course, it’s been tough to have that social side of sitting down and not talking about golf.”

A message from the Editor: