Strong home team named for Watson Cup

The event, which bears five-time Open champion Tom Watson’s name, takes place on 5-7 July at Royal Burgess, Muirfield and Gullane No 2.
The opening day at Royal Burgess will involve four fourballs followed by the same number of foursomes the following day at Muirfield.
The contest against South Carolina Junior Golf Association will then be decided by nine singles over Gullane No 2.
The inaugural event was held at Kiawah Island in 2018, with the home team captains for this contest including DJ Russell and Martyn Huish.
Cameron Adam, who is mentored by Bob MacIntyre through the Stephen Gallacher Foundation, will spearhead the home team, which is set to have a highest handicap of one.
It also includes Harry Bent, Connor Currie, Archie Finnie, Luke Greig, Sam Hall, Ciaran Paterson, Callum Waugh and Neil Canavan.