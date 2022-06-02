Stuart McLaren aims to 'get the foot down' on EuroPro Tour

The 26-year-old Edinburgh man struggled to produce his best golf last year in his first season as a card holder on the PGA EuroPro Tour.

But, in the opening event of the 2022 campaign, he showed encouraging signs of starting to feel at home in his new working environment.

McLaren opened with rounds of 71 and 68 to sit handily-placed in the Cubefunder Shootout at Harleyford Golf Club in Marlow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart McLaren tees off in the opening round of the Ingis Sports Management Championship - this week's PGA EuroPro Tour event - at Telford Hotel & Golf Resort. Picture: PGA EuroPro Tour

And, though he was disappointed with a closing 78, it was a positive start, nonetheless, for the former Stewart’s Melville pupil.

“In terms of this season, it’s time to get my foot down and kick on,” said McLaren, who worked as an account manager for Royal London Insurance in the capital before embarking on his pro career just over a year ago.

“It took me a few months to adapt to the professional game last year and, at that level, you can’t start slowly. The standard is so high and you always need to bring your A game.

“I now know what to expect at this level and know that my game is good enough to compete at the top. My second-place finish in 2020 tour finals proved that to myself.

“I’m looking forward to another full season on both the Tartan Pro Tour and EuroPro Tour and I will be pushing for the ‘W’ and taking the next step up in the tours.”

Over the winter, five-time Bruntsfield Links club champion McLaren tasted victory in the East Alliance at Falkirk Tryst.

“It was the first time I’d played the Falkirk Tryst and I really enjoyed it,” he said of that. “The course was in brilliant condition, especially at that time of year, and it just seemed to suit my eye.

“I had a putt to go out in 30 (-6) on nine and it just slipped by but, even with a couple of loose shots, I always felt confident in my game.

“A two-week break in Portugal was also extremely beneficial for my game as it allowed me to dust off the competitive cobwebs.

“I really struggled off the tee in Portugal, which is unusual for me. However, I managed to put myself in contention with a strong putting display which was nice.

“I’ve spent time with Kenny Monaghan, the pro at Stirling Golf Club, on my putting over the winter and my confidence is slowly coming back with it and that’s what held me back last year.”

McLaren is in action again this week on the EuroPro Tour in the Ingis Sports Management Championship inTelford,

“I’ve had amazing support from my sponsors, Royal London, Thompson’s Solicitors and Muirhall Energy and wouldn’t be able to do this without them.