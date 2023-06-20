Summer Elliott with the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase after he victory at Schloss Roxburghe. Picture: Martin Cairns

Elliott completed a hat-trick of recent victories as she added the Stephen Gallacher Vase to the Paul Lawrie Junior Quaich and Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters.

And it was an equally-enjoyable trip to the Borders for Smith as he upstaged a field including a posse of recent winners to get his hands on the Stephen Gallacher Trophy.

In by far the toughest of her tests in terms of the course challenge in recent weeks, Elliott carded rounds of 75-77-77-75 for 16-over total, winning by four shots from Evie McCallum.

Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy winner Luca Smith, who is a Baberton member. Picture: Martin Cairns

“It feels pretty good to have won three big events in a row as it’s good to see that hard work actually pays off, sooner or later,” said the Inverness player.

“Confidence has been playing a massive part in my success this year. I don’t shake on the first tee anymore, I don’t worry anymore when I wake up or the night before the competition and we usually have a laugh on the way to the club, which is quite nice and relaxing.”

This win was made even more special for Elliott due to her being one of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation ambassadors. “I’m very proud to represent the foundation as it helps to grow the game of golf and gives so many kids the chance to play,” she said.

Smith, a 16-year-old who plays off scratch at Baberton and is now in fifth year at Currie High, signed for rounds of 74-71-75-72 for a four-over aggregate to win by two shots from Bathgate’s James Wood, with Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) a further shot back in third place

“It feels good,” said Smith of his success. “That’s kind of the first event I’ve won, so it’s good to get it under my belt. I got really hot on the back nine in my second round (covering the last three holes in three under) and that was my first competitive round under par, which I was very happy about.”

Smith, who also plays at Gullane, came out on top in a field that included newly-crowned Scottish Junior Masters champion Brodie Cunningham, Junior Jug victor Jake Johnston and SGF Classic winner Dylan Cairns.

“The calibre of junior golf in Scotland right now is unbelievable,” he added. “I am playing against players who strike the ball so well and to win a tournament you definitely have to produce your best stuff.

“The events the Stephen Gallacher Foundation provides for us juniors are absolutely amazing. Scott Knowles, Stuart Johnston and everyone else do a great job running these tournaments.”

Next up for Smith is the Three Foundations Open, another 72-holer which takes place later this week at Blairgowrie, while Elliott will be aiming to extend her winning streak in the Scottish Girls’ Championship at Cardrona next month.