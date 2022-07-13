Tara Mactaggart hoping to shine on home soil in LET Access Series event at Musselburgh

Tara Mactaggart is hoping to put in a strong performance in the second leg in the Trust Golf Links Series at Musselburgh Golf Club. Picture: LET Access Series

The tournament will see 59 players compete over 54 holes starting on Thursday for a purse of close to £34,000.

Five spots for the AIG Women’s Open Final Qualifier will also be up for grabs and the top two players from both Trust Golf Links Series events will receive an invitation to the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

Mactaggart finished joint-sixth in last week’s first leg at Ramside Hall and the East Lothian-based player is relishing the opportunity to compete on her doorstep.

“I’ve never actually played a professional event in Scotland, so I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead,” she said.

“I think this is one of the best parkland courses in the area and if, the wind gets up, it’s going be a tough test because some of the tee shots are quite tight.”

McCook is equally excited about this week’s event, saying: “It feels nice to play at home. I haven’t played a solely female pro event here yet, so to finally have the chance is great.

“I have played so many golf courses around this area, so I’m sure it will be nice. I guess just having the surroundings of home will be good for me this week.”

Clara Young, Kirsty Mitchell and Kimberley Beveridge are also flyin the Saltire in the event.