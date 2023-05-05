The tone was set, in fact, with the first tie of the 122nd edition on Saturday, May 20 as that will see Turnhouse and Duddingston, two of the Capital’s top clubs, go head-to-head at the Braids in the historic event.

The winner of that tasty tussle could then come up against Silverknowes in the second round later the same day if the six-time winners can overcome Hailes B in their opening assignment.

In another first-round match - there are six in total after 38 teams entered the Edinburgh Leisure-run event on this occasion - Hailes A will take on Edinburgh Leisure, bronze medallists last year thanks to a quartet that included Kenny Craigie and his son Matthew.

John Archibald, Innes Christie, Dave Campbell and Scott Johnston joined forces in the later stages to win last year's Dispatch Trophy at the Braids. Picture: Scott Louden.

With the action on the opening weekend being played on the one day, which is aimed at causing as least inconvenience as possible for the players involved, six teams will play twice but the majority will be faced with just one match.

And, in that second round, it’s going to be one fascinating contest after another as teams battle to try and progress to the last 16 on Tuesday, May 23.

Harrison versus Murrayfield will be a cracking clash, as will Royal Burgess taking on Dirleton Castle and also Tantallon facing Stewart’s/Melville.

Heriot’s Quad, last year’s winners, have been drawn against 2012 champions Caermount, with either Royal Burgess or Dirleton Castle awaiting the winners of that one.

There will be no repeat of last year’s final as Mortonhall, who fell at the last hurdle in a valiant bid to make it three wins in a row, are in the same half of the draw as Heriot’s Quad on this occasion.

Mortonhall face Bank of Scotland in their opening test and a meeting with Heriot’s Quad could be on the cards in the quarter-finals this time around on Thursday, May 25 if both teams make it that far.

British Rugby Club of Paris are back in action in one of the best tournaments of the year on the Capital scene, with a Newbattle team already winning the prize for the top name by coming up with [email protected]

The semi-finals and final will take place on Saturday, May 27.

DRAW

First round - Saturday, May 20

7.00am Turnhouse v Duddingston

7.15am Hailes B v Silverknowes

7.30am Edinburgh Leisure v Hailes

7.45am Harrison 21 v Braids United

8.00am Silverknowes Over-50s v Craigmillar Park

8.15am Lochend v Bass Rock

Second round - Saturday, May 20

8.30am Dalmahoy v Hailes C

8.45am Tantallon v Stewart’s/Melville

9.00am Merchants v Riccarton

9.15am Granton Golfing Society v British Rugby Club of Paris

9.30am Harrison B v [email protected], Newbattle

9.45am Harrison v Murrayfield

10.00am Caermount v Heriot’s Quad

10.15am Royal Burgess v Dirleton Castle

10.30am Bank of Scotland v Mortonhall

10.45am Silverknowes Generations v Colinton Mains

11.00am Edinburgh Thistle v Cramond

11.15am Heriot’s v Edinburgh Western

11.30am Turnhouse/Duddingston v Hailes B/Silverknowes

11.45am Edinburgh Leisure/Hailes v Westermont

Noon Watsonians v Harrison 21/Braids United