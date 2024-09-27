Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Record winner of Prestonfield club championship passes away aged 84

Tributes have been paid to Bill Middleton, one of the best golfers in the Lothians at a time when the likes of Ronnie Shade and George Macgregor were the leading amateurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middleton, who has passed away at the age of 84, won a record eight club championships at Prestonfield, where he joined as a junior member in 1956 after cutting his teeth in the game at Ingliston, now the site of the Royal Highland Showground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first title triumph at Prestonfield came in the junior championship in 1957 while, at the other end of his playing career, the senior title at the Capital club fell to him on seven occasions.

Record Prestonfield club champion Bill Middleton flanked by his sons Stuart, left, and Paul.

He also won the Edinburgh Thistle championship five times in a row from 1968 and, at a venue that was close to his heart, eight Braid Hills Championships were landed there as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A year after Shade landed the title for a second time, Middleton was crowned as the Lothians Champion of Champions in 1969 before landing a notable triumph in the South East District Open at Dunbar the following year.

Playing on his home course, Middleton then reached the final of the Lothians Championship in 1982 only to lose at the 20th hole to Baberton’s Ron Bradly.

“I was a junior member at Prestonfield when I pulled Bill’s trolley when he won one of his club championships,” said close friend Alistair Dun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a lovely man and you always knew you were in for a battle against Bill as he was never far from the middle of the fairway and had a good short game.”

Another long-standing Prestonfield member and former Lothians president Alistair Bisset described Middleton as an “exceptional amateur golfer” while former Scottish international Scott Knowles also paid a warm tribute.

“A great guy and one hell of a golfer,” he said of Middleton while former European Tour player Jim Noon wrote that he was a “lovely man and a good friend”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Robson, a fellow Edinburgh Thistle stalwart, said Middleton was a “great guy”, with Grame Millar, another well-kent face in Capital golfing circles, observing that “never a dull moment was had” in his many games with Middleton.

Steve Barnet was one of Middleton’s regular partners in matches and tournaments and said they had been “some of the greatest days of my life on a golf course”.

Having served on the Dispatch Trophy committee for a number of years, Middleton was a regular up at the Braids for the historic team tournament.

Middleton also took great pride in watching his two sons, Paul and Stuart, playing golf, with Stuart winning the Lothians Championship in 1990 at Prestonfield when he was a member at Glencorse.