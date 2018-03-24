Two-shot victory secures East Alliance crown for Louis Gaughan

Have your say

Bathgate’s Louis Gaughan has added the East Alliance crown to the Scottish Par 3 title he claimed last year.

The rising Lothians star secured his latest notable success in a keenly-contested East Alliance Championship at Gullane.

In chilly conditions on the East Lothian coast, Gaughan followed up an opening two-under-par 69 on No.2 with an afternoon two-under 66 on the shorter No.3.

That gave him a two-shot victory over Lloyd Saltman, who had a 63 on No.3 in his first round but saw his hopes of success scuppered by a three-over 74 on No.2.

Saltman’s fellow Renaissance Club member Neil Henderson finished third on 141.

Longniddry’s David Rudd completed a strong finish to the campaign as he claimed the Gavin Clark Trophy for winning the handicap event.

A week after he’d also triumphed at Falkirk Tryst, the teenager posted net scores of 74 and 68 to finish three shots ahead of Danny Crolla (Kingsknowe) with Dunbar’s Ian Jeavons one further back in third.

Liberton’s George Wither won a new seniors’ trophy - after presenting it himself to the East Alliance. He pipped Mike Louden (Glencorse) on a countback after both carded net 74s.

Saltman, meanwhile, came up just short in his bid to end the campaign in top spot in the Scratch Order of Merit, being pipped by Liberton’s Kieran Cantley.

Concluded before the event, the Handicap Order of Merit was won by Murrayfield’s Alan Loughran, with Richard Johnston (Glenbervie) finishing as runner-up.

While the main season is concluded, the annual match against the West Alliance takes place on April 10.