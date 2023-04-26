From war zones to volcanos to prisons, experts have researched the eight most dangerous golf courses in some of the strangest places in the world.

Golfers brave enough to try out these courses have been warned they might need to pack more than just their peaked cap and sunscreen. Whether it's within a warzone or by an active volcano, golfers heading to these unusual golf courses will need to have their wits about them at all times.

John Charnock, chief executive of StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Around 60 million rounds of golf will be played while travelling for business or leisure this year. But while the majority will be heading to the tried and tested courses across the US, Europe and Asia, a brave few will get their golfing kicks far away from the beaten track this year.

“Thrill seekers only need to apply as some courses on our list are located in and around recent warzones or where there is still ongoing hostility. Our advice is to think carefully before travelling, but for those that do you will have stories to tell in the clubhouse back home for years to come.”

Here are StressFreeCarRental.com ’s top eight most dangerous golf courses in the world:

1 . Kabul Golf Club, Afghanistan This dirt and rock nine-holer has survived the war and the murder of one of its founders. Those brave enough to play and survive his grim-looking grassless course will be rewarded with a story to tell like few others. Photo: . Photo Sales

2 . Camp Bonifas, North & South Korea Located in the DMZ between North and South Korea this one-hole par three course sits next to one of the most fortified borders in the world. It is flanked by military bunkers and is littered with unexploded mines in the rough just in case you wanted to declare your ball lost. Photo: . Photo Sales

3 . Merapi Golf Course, Indonesia Located at the foot of an active volcano, eruptions happen every two to three years and will at the very least bring your round to an end. Photo: Agus Suparto Photo Sales

4 . Uummannaq, Greenland Players often tee up in minus-50-degree temperatures at this ice course set 600km north of the arctic circle. Frostbite is a very real danger if you forget to pack the right attire. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

