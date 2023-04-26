World’s most dangerous golf courses gallery
From war zones to volcanos to prisons, experts have researched the eight most dangerous golf courses in some of the strangest places in the world.
As the golf season gets into full swing, thrill-seeking golfers wanting to spice things up have been told where they can head this summer. Holiday car rental experts at StressFreeCarRental.com have researched the eight most dangerous golf courses in some of the strangest places in the world.
Golfers brave enough to try out these courses have been warned they might need to pack more than just their peaked cap and sunscreen. Whether it's within a warzone or by an active volcano, golfers heading to these unusual golf courses will need to have their wits about them at all times.
John Charnock, chief executive of StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Around 60 million rounds of golf will be played while travelling for business or leisure this year. But while the majority will be heading to the tried and tested courses across the US, Europe and Asia, a brave few will get their golfing kicks far away from the beaten track this year.
“Thrill seekers only need to apply as some courses on our list are located in and around recent warzones or where there is still ongoing hostility. Our advice is to think carefully before travelling, but for those that do you will have stories to tell in the clubhouse back home for years to come.”
Here are StressFreeCarRental.com ’s top eight most dangerous golf courses in the world: